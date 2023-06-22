China Everbright Environment Group (OTCMKTS:CHFFF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.39

China Everbright Environment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CHFFF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.39 and last traded at $0.39, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.39.

China Everbright Environment Group Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.41.

About China Everbright Environment Group

China Everbright Environment Group Limited provides environmental solutions worldwide. The company's Environmental Energy Project Construction and Operation segment constructs and operates food and kitchen waste treatment, leachate treatment, sludge treatment and disposal, methane-to-energy, fecal treatment, fly ash landfill, medical waste treatment, and solid waste treatment projects, as well as waste-to-energy plants.

