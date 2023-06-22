China Resources Cement (OTCMKTS:CARCY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $12.96

Shares of China Resources Cement Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CARCY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.96 and last traded at $12.96, with a volume of 213 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of China Resources Cement from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th.

China Resources Cement Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.66.

China Resources Cement Cuts Dividend

China Resources Cement Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.0304 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.73%. China Resources Cement’s payout ratio is presently 1.83%.

China Resources Cement Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in manufacture and sale of cement, concrete, and related products and services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. It operates through Cement and Concrete segments. The company engages in the excavation of limestone; and production, sale, and distribution of cement, clinker, and concrete.

