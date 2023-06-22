China Resources Cement (OTCMKTS:CARCY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $12.96

Shares of China Resources Cement Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CARCY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.96 and last traded at $12.96, with a volume of 213 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.13.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of China Resources Cement from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th.
China Resources Cement Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.66.
China Resources Cement Cuts Dividend
China Resources Cement Company Profile
China Resources Cement Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in manufacture and sale of cement, concrete, and related products and services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. It operates through Cement and Concrete segments. The company engages in the excavation of limestone; and production, sale, and distribution of cement, clinker, and concrete.
Featured Stories
- Get a free research report on China Resources Cement from StockNews.com
- KB Home Hits Peak: Pullback Imminent
- Patterson Companies Leverages Healthcare For Income Investors
- T-Mobile Stock’s Decline: Does Value Potential Exist?
- Earnings Watch: Buying the Dip in Winnebago
- Five stocks we like better than China Resources Cement
Receive News & Ratings for China Resources Cement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Resources Cement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.