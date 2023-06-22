Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,498 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF worth $15,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:QUAL opened at $132.51 on Thursday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $127.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.08.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

