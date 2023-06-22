Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.97 Million Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 5,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

VBR stock opened at $162.76 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $142.48 and a twelve month high of $178.51. The company has a market cap of $24.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.38.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

