Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Has $7.21 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,209 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $7,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Defender Capital LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $411,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,989,000 after buying an additional 2,962 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWM stock opened at $184.70 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $162.50 and a 12-month high of $201.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $177.99 and a 200-day moving average of $180.45.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

