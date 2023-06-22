CMC Markets (LON:CMCX) Sets New 12-Month Low at $155.00

Shares of CMC Markets plc (LON:CMCX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 155 ($1.98) and last traded at GBX 158.60 ($2.03), with a volume of 225777 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 159.80 ($2.04).

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CMCX. Shore Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of CMC Markets in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.43) price target on shares of CMC Markets in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 176.58 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 209.71. The company has a market cap of £443.79 million, a PE ratio of 1,057.33 and a beta of 0.54.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 13th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.90 ($0.05) per share. This is an increase from CMC Markets’s previous dividend of $3.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. CMC Markets’s payout ratio is 4,666.67%.

In other CMC Markets news, insider David Fineberg acquired 180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 169 ($2.16) per share, for a total transaction of £304.20 ($389.25). In other news, insider Euan Marshall bought 164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 182 ($2.33) per share, with a total value of £298.48 ($381.93). Also, insider David Fineberg bought 180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 169 ($2.16) per share, with a total value of £304.20 ($389.25). In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 512 shares of company stock worth $90,172. 64.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CMC Markets plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online retail financial services to retail, professional, stockbroking, and institutional clients in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its clients with the ability to trade contracts for difference and financial spread betting on a range of underlying shares, including indices, foreign currencies, commodities, and treasuries through its trading platform.

