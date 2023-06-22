Collective Family Office LLC Acquires 11,370 Shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Collective Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,186 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,370 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $2,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Trust Co lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 230,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,997,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 10,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $4,893,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth $219,000.

Get Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

FNDE opened at $27.05 on Thursday. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.97 and a fifty-two week high of $27.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.57 and its 200 day moving average is $26.07.

About Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.