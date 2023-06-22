Collective Family Office LLC Acquires 850 Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Collective Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 586,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,704,000 after purchasing an additional 20,136 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 1st quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,257,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $746,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,504 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.31% of the company’s stock.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CG shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of The Carlyle Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Carlyle Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

The Carlyle Group Price Performance

In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.12, for a total value of $172,240,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,482,732 shares in the company, valued at $558,292,879.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 27.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CG opened at $30.87 on Thursday. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $39.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The company has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.67.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02). The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 25.89% and a net margin of 20.29%. The company had revenue of $754.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $805.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The Carlyle Group’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Carlyle Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. This is a boost from The Carlyle Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is currently 67.63%.

About The Carlyle Group

(Get Rating)

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.