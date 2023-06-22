Collective Family Office LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Collective Family Office LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $1,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VGK. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 107.8% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 4,484,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $248,626,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326,066 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,446,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 202.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,545,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $81,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,072 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,318,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,840,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $239,208,000 after buying an additional 460,941 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGK opened at $61.19 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.24. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $44.99 and a 52-week high of $63.77.

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

