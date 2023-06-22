Collective Family Office LLC Buys 2,350 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Collective Family Office LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,875 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $3,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EFV. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Harbor Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 9,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 7,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Index Fund Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 6,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 15,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

EFV opened at $49.06 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.42. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $59.57. The company has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.