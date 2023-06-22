Collective Family Office LLC Grows Stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Collective Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,404 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the quarter. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $295,000. Harbor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 58,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,379,000 after buying an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kades & Cheifetz LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $640,000.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $43.00 on Thursday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $37.25 and a 1 year high of $46.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.11. The firm has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

