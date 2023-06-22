Collective Family Office LLC Purchases 600 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Collective Family Office LLC boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,360 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHF. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 122,570.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,191,342,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,373,134,000 after buying an additional 1,190,371,084 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 112,884,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,636,023,000 after buying an additional 12,780,145 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $398,669,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $157,925,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.1% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,975,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,928,000 after buying an additional 4,291,284 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $35.65 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.52. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $27.40 and a 12-month high of $36.73. The firm has a market cap of $31.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

