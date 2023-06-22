Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $13.38

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.38 and traded as low as $11.87. Community West Bancshares shares last traded at $12.00, with a volume of 4,444 shares trading hands.

Community West Bancshares Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $109.09 million, a PE ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.62.

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). Community West Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 21.86%. The company had revenue of $11.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.50 million. Analysts expect that Community West Bancshares will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Community West Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Community West Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 23.88%.

In other Community West Bancshares news, Director William R. Peeples acquired 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.04 per share, with a total value of $88,320.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 817,526 shares in the company, valued at $9,025,487.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 11,528 shares of company stock valued at $126,581. Company insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Community West Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $150,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Community West Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $165,000. Channel Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Community West Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $190,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Community West Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Community West Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $237,000. 28.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Community West Bancshares

Community West Bancshares is a bank holding company for Community West Bank, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. Its products and services include checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and fixed rates, fixed maturity certificates of deposits, cash management products, and lending products.

