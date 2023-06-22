Comparing Medigus (NASDAQ:MDGS) & MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG)

Medigus (NASDAQ:MDGS – Get Rating) and MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Medigus and MiMedx Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medigus N/A N/A N/A MiMedx Group -11.18% N/A -18.42%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Medigus and MiMedx Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medigus $91.86 million 0.06 -$9.81 million N/A N/A MiMedx Group $267.84 million 2.71 -$30.20 million ($0.28) -22.39

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Medigus has higher earnings, but lower revenue than MiMedx Group.

2.5% of Medigus shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.3% of MiMedx Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Medigus shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.9% of MiMedx Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Medigus has a beta of 0.08, indicating that its share price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MiMedx Group has a beta of 1.54, indicating that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Medigus and MiMedx Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Medigus 0 0 0 0 N/A MiMedx Group 0 0 2 0 3.00

MiMedx Group has a consensus target price of $7.50, indicating a potential upside of 19.62%. Given MiMedx Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe MiMedx Group is more favorable than Medigus.

Summary

MiMedx Group beats Medigus on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Medigus

Medigus Ltd., a technology-based company, provides medical-related devices and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Israel, and internationally. The company operates through Corporate, E-commerce, Online Advertising & Internet Traffic Routing, Online Event Management, and Others segments. It offers Medigus Ultrasonic Surgical Endostapler, an endoscopy system, which is used for the treatment of gastroesophageal reflux disease. The company also develops biological gels to protect patients against biological threats and reduce the intrusion of allergens and viruses through the upper airways and eye cavities. In addition, it provides digital advertising platform; and operates online stores for the sale of various consumer products on the Amazon online marketplace, as well as an online event management and ticketing platform. Further, the company develops, produces, and markets miniaturized imaging equipment, and visualization solutions; electric vehicles; and wireless vehicle battery charging technologies. Medigus Ltd. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

About MiMedx Group

MiMedx Group, Inc. is a therapeutic biologics company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products, and tissue processing services. It serves the wound care, burn, surgical, orthopedic, spine, sports medicine, ophthalmic, and dental sectors of healthcare. Its biomaterial platform technologies include AmnioFix and EpiFix, a tissue allografts derived from amnion and chorion layers of human placental membrane, EpiCord and AmnioCord, a tissue allografts derived from umbilical cord tissue, and AmnioFill, a placental connective tissue matrix derived from the placental disc and other placental tissue. The company was founded on July 30, 1985 and is headquartered in Marietta, GA.

