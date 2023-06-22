Comparing Pennon Group (OTCMKTS:PEGRF) & Severn Trent (OTCMKTS:SVTRF)

Severn Trent (OTCMKTS:SVTRF – Get Rating) and Pennon Group (OTCMKTS:PEGRF – Get Rating) are both utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Severn Trent and Pennon Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Severn Trent alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Severn Trent 0 2 0 0 2.00 Pennon Group 0 1 1 0 2.50

Pennon Group has a consensus price target of $815.00, indicating a potential upside of 8,416.20%. Given Pennon Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Pennon Group is more favorable than Severn Trent.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Severn Trent N/A N/A N/A Pennon Group N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

This table compares Severn Trent and Pennon Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Severn Trent pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Pennon Group pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Severn Trent pays out 98.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Pennon Group pays out 104.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

37.3% of Severn Trent shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.0% of Pennon Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Severn Trent and Pennon Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Severn Trent N/A N/A N/A $0.82 40.57 Pennon Group N/A N/A N/A $0.29 32.98

Pennon Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Severn Trent, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Pennon Group beats Severn Trent on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Severn Trent

(Get Rating)

Severn Trent PLC operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates in two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.8 million households and businesses in the Midlands and Wales. The Business Services segment generates renewable energy from anaerobic digestion, hydropower, wind turbines, and solar technology; manages and sells land; and offers search services. It also provides contract services to municipal and industrial clients in the United Kingdom; and the United Kingdom Ministry of Defense for design, build, and operation of water and waste water treatment facilities and networks, as well as services to developers. The company was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Coventry, the United Kingdom.

About Pennon Group

(Get Rating)

Pennon Group Plc provides clean water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It provides water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; water-only services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire; and water and wastewater retail services to non-household customers in Great Britain. The company also offers regulated water to approximately 1.2 million customers in the Bristol region. It serves approximately 50 million household and non-household customers. The company was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Exeter, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Severn Trent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Severn Trent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.