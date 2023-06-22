Comparing TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) & Vidrala (OTCMKTS:VDRFF)

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Rating) and Vidrala (OTCMKTS:VDRFF – Get Rating) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares TriMas and Vidrala’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get TriMas alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TriMas $883.83 million 1.22 $66.17 million $1.36 19.10 Vidrala N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

TriMas has higher revenue and earnings than Vidrala.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TriMas 0 1 1 0 2.50 Vidrala 0 2 0 0 2.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings for TriMas and Vidrala, as reported by MarketBeat.

TriMas presently has a consensus target price of $40.00, indicating a potential upside of 53.91%. Given TriMas’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe TriMas is more favorable than Vidrala.

Profitability

This table compares TriMas and Vidrala’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TriMas 6.50% 10.49% 5.15% Vidrala N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

99.9% of TriMas shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of TriMas shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

TriMas beats Vidrala on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TriMas

(Get Rating)

TriMas Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment offers dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, and flexible spouts; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; and consumable vascular delivery and diagnostic test components under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Intertech, Omega, and Rapak brands. The Aerospace segment provides fasteners, collars, blind bolts, rivets, ducting, and connectors for air management systems, and other highly-machined parts and components to original equipment manufacturers, supply chain distributors, and tier one suppliers, as well as maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO)/aftermarket providers; and military and defense aerospace applications and platforms under the Monogram Aerospace Fasteners, Allfast Fastening Systems, Mac Fasteners, TFI Aerospace, RSA Engineered Products, and Martinic Engineering brands. The Specialty Products segment offers steel cylinders for use in the transportation, storage, and dispensing of compressed gases under the Norris Cylinder brand; natural gas powered wellhead engines, compressors, and replacement parts for oil and natural gas production, and other industrial and commercial markets under the Arrow brand; and spare parts for various industrial engines. The company sells its products through a direct sales force, third-party agents, and distributors. TriMas Corporation was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan.

About Vidrala

(Get Rating)

Vidrala, S.A., a consumer packaging company, manufactures and sells glass containers for food and beverage products in Spain, the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, Italy, Portugal, and internationally. It provides glass oil bottles and vinegar bottles, beer bottles, preserve food jars, cider bottles and sparkling wine bottles, spirit bottles, wine glass bottles, and juice bottles, as well as bottles for non-alcoholic beverages. The company also offers packaging services, such as logistic solutions and beverage filling. Vidrala, S.A. was incorporated in 1965 and is headquartered in Laudio/Llodio, Spain.

Receive News & Ratings for TriMas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriMas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.