Comparing UCB (UCBJY) & Its Peers

UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJY – Get Rating) is one of 365 publicly-traded companies in the “Biotechnology” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare UCB to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Dividends

UCB pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. UCB pays out 46.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Biotechnology” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.7% and pay out 12,180.7% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

25.5% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are owned by institutional investors. 26.0% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio UCB N/A N/A 60.49 UCB Competitors $113.01 million -$14.69 million -93.96

This table compares UCB and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

UCB’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than UCB. UCB is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares UCB and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UCB N/A N/A N/A UCB Competitors -491.03% -63.69% -23.77%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for UCB and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UCB 0 0 2 0 3.00 UCB Competitors 569 1525 4425 65 2.61

UCB currently has a consensus price target of $96.50, indicating a potential upside of 108.96%. As a group, “Biotechnology” companies have a potential upside of 115.31%. Given UCB’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe UCB has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

UCB beats its competitors on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

UCB Company Profile

UCB SA engages in the research and development biopharmaceuticals products. It offers medicinal products such as briviact, keppra, vimpat, neupro, cimzia, nootropil, xyrem, xyzal, and zyrtec. The company was founded by Emmanuel Janssen on January 18, 1928 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

