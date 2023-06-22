Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.39.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Comstock Resources from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Comstock Resources by 115.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,112,832 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $152,277,000 after purchasing an additional 7,556,426 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Comstock Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,279,000. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in Comstock Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,870,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Comstock Resources by 1,460.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,864,944 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681,292 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Comstock Resources by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,783,037 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $169,148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608,309 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CRK opened at $10.57 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.65. Comstock Resources has a 12-month low of $9.07 and a 12-month high of $21.85.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. The firm had revenue of $489.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.84 million. Comstock Resources had a net margin of 39.08% and a return on equity of 52.26%. The company’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Comstock Resources will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. Comstock Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.00%.

About Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is based in Frisco, Texas.

