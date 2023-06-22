Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning.

Separately, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Comtech Telecommunications from $16.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th.

Get Comtech Telecommunications alerts:

Comtech Telecommunications Trading Up 5.8 %

Comtech Telecommunications stock opened at $8.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Comtech Telecommunications has a 52 week low of $8.31 and a 52 week high of $16.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.68. The company has a market capitalization of $249.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comtech Telecommunications

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comtech Telecommunications

In other Comtech Telecommunications news, CFO Michael Bondi acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.29 per share, with a total value of $46,450.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 58,795 shares in the company, valued at $546,205.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Comtech Telecommunications news, CEO Ken Allen Peterman purchased 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.32 per share, with a total value of $50,328.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 49,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,408. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Michael Bondi purchased 5,000 shares of Comtech Telecommunications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.29 per share, with a total value of $46,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $546,205.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders bought 14,633 shares of company stock worth $135,953. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMTL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,305,845 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $43,102,000 after purchasing an additional 40,375 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Comtech Telecommunications by 11.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,861,239 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,632,000 after acquiring an additional 189,738 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Comtech Telecommunications by 0.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,739,508 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,293,000 after acquiring an additional 11,680 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,022,952 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,766,000 after purchasing an additional 22,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Comtech Telecommunications by 1.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 889,203 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,097,000 after buying an additional 16,543 shares in the last quarter. 74.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comtech Telecommunications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comtech Telecommunications Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite ground station technologies, including single channel per carrier and time division multiple access modems, amplifiers, frequency converters, and network software to modulate, demodulate, and amplify signals, as well as to carry voice, video, and/or data over networks; and public safety and location technologies, such as 911 call handling and mapping solutions that allow cellular carriers and voice over the Internet carriers to deliver emergency calls to public safety emergency call centers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Comtech Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comtech Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.