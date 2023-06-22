Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Shares Down 5.6%

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 5.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $32.26 and last traded at $32.79. 1,941,056 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 4,031,884 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on CFLT. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Confluent from $30.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Confluent from $28.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Confluent from $32.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their price objective on Confluent from $24.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Confluent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Confluent presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.60.

Get Confluent alerts:

Confluent Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.69. The stock has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.92 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a current ratio of 5.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36). Confluent had a negative return on equity of 56.31% and a negative net margin of 77.61%. The company had revenue of $174.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.12 million. Analysts expect that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Confluent news, CTO Chad Verbowski sold 8,376 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.82, for a total transaction of $241,396.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 452,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,034,421.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Chad Verbowski sold 8,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.82, for a total value of $241,396.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 452,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,034,421.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Erica Schultz sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total value of $3,611,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 479,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,316,081.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,866,477 shares of company stock worth $53,115,788. Company insiders own 22.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Confluent

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CFLT. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Confluent by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 21,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Confluent by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Confluent by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 62,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Confluent by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 28,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Confluent by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. 49.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Confluent Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing real-time data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Confluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Confluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.