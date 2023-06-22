Contrasting Fernhill (FERN) and Its Rivals

Fernhill (OTCMKTS:FERN – Get Rating) is one of 223 publicly-traded companies in the “Software—Application” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Fernhill to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Fernhill and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fernhill N/A N/A N/A Fernhill Competitors -35.41% -155.17% -7.27%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Fernhill and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fernhill 0 0 0 0 N/A Fernhill Competitors 397 1717 3593 55 2.57

Valuation & Earnings

As a group, “Software—Application” companies have a potential upside of 27.87%. Given Fernhill’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Fernhill has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

This table compares Fernhill and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Fernhill N/A N/A 0.00 Fernhill Competitors $659.07 million -$38.33 million 522.72

Fernhill’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Fernhill. Fernhill is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

33.2% of shares of all “Software—Application” companies are owned by institutional investors. 18.9% of Fernhill shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 29.3% of shares of all “Software—Application” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Fernhill competitors beat Fernhill on 5 of the 8 factors compared.

About Fernhill

Fernhill Corp, a Web3 holding company, focuses on developing and acquiring software companies in crypto currency mining, digital asset trading, NFTs, DeFi, and the Metaverse. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

