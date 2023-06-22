Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Limited (LON:CORD) Announces Dividend of GBX 2

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Limited (LON:CORD – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Friday, July 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Price Performance

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure stock opened at GBX 79 ($1.01) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £610.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.50. Cordiant Digital Infrastructure has a 1-year low of GBX 76.04 ($0.97) and a 1-year high of GBX 108 ($1.38). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 83.85 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 86.04.

Get Cordiant Digital Infrastructure alerts:

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Limited is an investment firm specializes in investments in buy & build, capital expenditure and bolt-on acquisitions and digital infrastructure assets in the middle-market. It focuses on investing in companies operating in data and cloud centers, mobile telecommunications/ broadcast towers, distributed sensor networks and fibre-optic network assets businesses.

Receive News & Ratings for Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cordiant Digital Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.