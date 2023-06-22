Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.15

Shares of Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.15 and traded as high as $1.56. Cortexyme shares last traded at $1.49, with a volume of 57,484 shares.

Cortexyme Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.55 and a 200 day moving average of $1.16. The company has a market cap of $42.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.40.

Get Cortexyme alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cortexyme

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Cortexyme by 10,700.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in Cortexyme by 103.8% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 23,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 11,768 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Cortexyme by 72.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 10,297 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Cortexyme by 63.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 9,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its holdings in Cortexyme by 176.1% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 73,498 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 46,874 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.18% of the company’s stock.

Cortexyme Company Profile

Cortexyme, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for Alzheimer's and other degenerative diseases. Its lead drug candidate is atuzaginstat (COR388), an orally administered brain-penetrating small molecule gingipain inhibitor, which is in Phase II/III clinical trial for use in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as for the treatment of oral squamous cell carcinoma, periodontitis, and coronavirus infection.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cortexyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cortexyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.