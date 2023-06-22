Cosmos Market Cap Achieves $3.18 Billion (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 22nd. Cosmos has a market cap of $3.18 billion and $102.16 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cosmos coin can currently be bought for approximately $9.18 or 0.00030292 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cosmos has traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.95 or 0.00042734 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00013952 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000189 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004446 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003078 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000805 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000938 BTC.

Cosmos Coin Profile

ATOM uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 284,010,631 coins and its circulating supply is 346,608,690 coins. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network.

Buying and Selling Cosmos

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

