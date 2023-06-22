Country Trust Bank Boosts Stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI)

Country Trust Bank raised its position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Get Rating) by 68.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,479 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,854 shares during the quarter. Country Trust Bank owned 0.13% of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF worth $444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 127.4% during the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 769.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FMHI traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $47.19. 51,114 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,467. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.78. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 12-month low of $44.09 and a 12-month high of $49.49.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.1525 per share. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 23rd.

The First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds a broad range of US municipal bonds. FMHI was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

