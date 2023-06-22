Country Trust Bank Cuts Position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Country Trust Bank decreased its holdings in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,212,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169,911 shares during the period. Avantor makes up about 1.3% of Country Trust Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Country Trust Bank owned 0.33% of Avantor worth $46,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AVTR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avantor by 43.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 8,211 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,318,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avantor by 67.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 7,710 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Avantor by 7.9% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Avantor by 28.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 1,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total value of $31,727.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 98,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,089,407. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Avantor stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.77. 402,232 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,738,908. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.16 and its 200 day moving average is $21.52. The stock has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.57. Avantor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.91 and a 12 month high of $32.76.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Avantor from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Avantor in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Avantor from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Avantor from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Avantor in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.65.

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

