Country Trust Bank Cuts Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Country Trust Bank reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 54.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 43,830 shares during the quarter. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 108,217.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 211,839,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,905,114,000 after buying an additional 211,643,459 shares during the last quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 55.4% during the third quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University now owns 8,785,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $492,073,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132,027 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,494,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $688,883,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443,588 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,203,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,523,072,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 431.8% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,884,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $189,365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342,388 shares in the last quarter. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFA traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $72.08. 1,200,197 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,588,137. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $54.61 and a 1 year high of $74.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.84 and its 200-day moving average is $70.54.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.