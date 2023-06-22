Country Trust Bank Decreases Holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Country Trust Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 171,258 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 43,582 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank owned 0.31% of Five Below worth $35,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Five Below during the 1st quarter worth about $239,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 87.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 73.1% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 1st quarter valued at about $319,000. Finally, Somerset Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 3,968 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FIVE. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Five Below from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. TheStreet upgraded Five Below from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Five Below from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Five Below from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Five Below from $220.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.22.

Five Below Stock Performance

FIVE stock traded down $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $194.57. The company had a trading volume of 35,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 760,284. Five Below, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.49 and a 1 year high of $220.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $192.51 and its 200 day moving average is $193.18. The company has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.83, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.17.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. Five Below had a return on equity of 20.90% and a net margin of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $726.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Five Below’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Five Below

In other Five Below news, CEO Joel D. Anderson sold 13,653 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.97, for a total transaction of $2,989,597.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,894,519.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Five Below news, Director Catherine Elizabeth Buggeln sold 2,253 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.04, for a total transaction of $491,244.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,557,023.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joel D. Anderson sold 13,653 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.97, for a total value of $2,989,597.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,894,519.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,025 shares of company stock valued at $6,375,918. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Five Below

(Get Rating)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

Read More

