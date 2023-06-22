Country Trust Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Country Trust Bank decreased its holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 419,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 52,677 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in Incyte were worth $30,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 117.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,682,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $610,164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148,559 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 241.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,374,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $271,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387,445 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Incyte during the 4th quarter valued at about $125,169,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 177.5% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,119,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,958,000 after purchasing an additional 716,447 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,644,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,309,121,000 after purchasing an additional 585,285 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.53% of the company’s stock.

INCY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Incyte from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Incyte from $113.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Incyte from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Incyte from $79.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.50.

Shares of INCY traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $61.90. 105,196 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,824,352. The company has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a PE ratio of 42.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.72. Incyte Co. has a 52-week low of $60.61 and a 52-week high of $86.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 3.95.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $808.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $871.17 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 9.35%. On average, equities analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), for the treatment of adults with intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab), for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

