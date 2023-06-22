Country Trust Bank Decreases Stock Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Country Trust Bank cut its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 496,189 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 21,653 shares during the period. Amphenol comprises about 1.2% of Country Trust Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $40,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,325 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,360 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,716,000 after buying an additional 6,405 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 264,188 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $19,906,000 after buying an additional 95,613 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Amphenol during the 1st quarter worth about $857,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amphenol during the 1st quarter worth about $245,000. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Amphenol in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Amphenol from $91.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amphenol presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.75.

APH stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $80.87. The company had a trading volume of 179,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,690,318. The firm has a market cap of $48.14 billion, a PE ratio of 26.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.23. Amphenol Co. has a 1-year low of $61.78 and a 1-year high of $82.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 15.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 27.18%.

In other Amphenol news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 184,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total transaction of $13,746,747.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

