Country Trust Bank Has $17.50 Million Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Country Trust Bank reduced its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 501,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,939 shares during the quarter. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $17,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 177.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,815,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $247,374,000 after purchasing an additional 5,638,800 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at $60,640,000. GMT Capital Corp raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 5,399,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $177,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584,000 shares during the period. Amundi raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,396,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $129,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,544 shares during the period. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,681,000. 68.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DAL. StockNews.com raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised shares of Delta Air Lines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $81.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $277,229.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,782 shares in the company, valued at $3,977,155.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director David S. Taylor bought 5,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.83 per share, for a total transaction of $164,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 25,360 shares in the company, valued at $832,568.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $277,229.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,977,155.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders bought 15,000 shares of company stock worth $503,250 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

DAL stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $42.80. 1,070,346 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,378,026. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.20 and a 52 week high of $43.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.24.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The transportation company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.04). Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 56.49%. The firm had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.23) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

