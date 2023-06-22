Country Trust Bank Has $24.10 Million Position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Country Trust Bank reduced its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 279,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 21,595 shares during the quarter. Country Trust Bank owned about 0.16% of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF worth $24,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EMB. MAS Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 74,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,256,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 5,006.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BTS Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $411,000. 73.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ EMB traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $86.07. The stock had a trading volume of 606,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,602,616. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.14. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $76.35 and a 12 month high of $90.71.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.3526 dividend. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

