Country Trust Bank Has $26.61 Million Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Country Trust Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,967 shares during the quarter. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in Equinix were worth $26,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Equinix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Equinix by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 48 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Equinix by 112.5% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 51 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Equinix by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX traded down $26.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $741.58. 131,516 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 417,190. The business’s 50 day moving average is $731.75 and its 200-day moving average is $709.37. The company has a market capitalization of $69.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $494.89 and a 1-year high of $792.03.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.00 by ($4.23). The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 10.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 27.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th were issued a $3.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $13.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Equinix’s payout ratio is 154.47%.

Insider Activity at Equinix

In related news, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 6,665 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $735.80, for a total value of $4,904,107.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,582 shares in the company, valued at $12,201,035.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 6,665 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $735.80, for a total value of $4,904,107.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,582 shares in the company, valued at $12,201,035.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.50, for a total value of $1,183,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,543,987. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,221 shares of company stock worth $13,488,866 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Equinix from $835.00 to $870.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Equinix from $702.00 to $714.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Equinix in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Equinix from $825.00 to $885.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equinix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $796.84.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

