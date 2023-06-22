Country Trust Bank Increases Position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Country Trust Bank increased its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 628,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,777 shares during the period. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 2.0% of Country Trust Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Country Trust Bank owned approximately 0.19% of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $68,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LQD. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 275.7% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,473,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $893,382,000 after purchasing an additional 6,218,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1,104.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,063,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $322,938,000 after acquiring an additional 2,808,769 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 539.5% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,313,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $138,460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,923 shares in the last quarter. Nationwide Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4,128.9% during the 4th quarter. Nationwide Asset Management LLC now owns 551,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,464,000 after acquiring an additional 538,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,901,000. Institutional investors own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $107.62. 2,147,496 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,439,479. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $107.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.18. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $98.41 and a one year high of $115.07.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Profile

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

