Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CUZ. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a hold rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Cousins Properties from $28.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Cousins Properties from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on Cousins Properties from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Cousins Properties from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.00.
Cousins Properties Stock Down 1.0 %
CUZ opened at $21.49 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Cousins Properties has a 12 month low of $18.06 and a 12 month high of $31.12.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Cousins Properties Company Profile
Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.
