Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CUZ. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a hold rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Cousins Properties from $28.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Cousins Properties from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on Cousins Properties from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Cousins Properties from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Get Cousins Properties alerts:

Cousins Properties Stock Down 1.0 %

CUZ opened at $21.49 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Cousins Properties has a 12 month low of $18.06 and a 12 month high of $31.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Cousins Properties by 2.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Cousins Properties by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 38,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 77,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 18.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 89.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. 97.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.