Critical Comparison: Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) versus Redrow (OTCMKTS:RDWWF)

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) and Redrow (OTCMKTS:RDWWF – Get Rating) are both construction companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

98.5% of Tri Pointe Homes shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Tri Pointe Homes shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Tri Pointe Homes and Redrow, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tri Pointe Homes 0 2 2 0 2.50 Redrow 1 3 3 0 2.29

Earnings & Valuation

Tri Pointe Homes currently has a consensus price target of $29.67, suggesting a potential downside of 8.02%. Redrow has a consensus price target of $469.50, suggesting a potential upside of 5,391.23%. Given Redrow’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Redrow is more favorable than Tri Pointe Homes.

This table compares Tri Pointe Homes and Redrow’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tri Pointe Homes $4.30 billion 0.75 $576.06 million $5.49 5.88 Redrow N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Tri Pointe Homes has higher revenue and earnings than Redrow.

Profitability

This table compares Tri Pointe Homes and Redrow’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tri Pointe Homes 12.97% 20.83% 12.25% Redrow N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Tri Pointe Homes beats Redrow on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tri Pointe Homes

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia. It operates active selling communities, and owned or controlled lots. The company sells its homes through own sales representatives and independent real estate brokers. It also provides financial services, such as mortgage financing, title and escrow, and property and casualty insurance agency services. The company was formerly known as TRI Pointe Group, Inc. and changed its name to Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. in January 2021. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Incline Village, Nevada.

About Redrow

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. It is involved in acquiring land; and develops and sells residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

