Cronos (CRO) Trading Up 10% Over Last 7 Days

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 22nd. Cronos has a market cap of $1.44 billion and approximately $12.07 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Cronos has traded 10% higher against the US dollar. One Cronos token can now be bought for $0.0571 or 0.00000190 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.77 or 0.00042571 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00030479 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00013942 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000166 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004443 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003001 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000791 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000950 BTC.

About Cronos

CRO uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com. Cronos’ official website is www.crypto.com/en/chain.

Buying and Selling Cronos

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cronos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cronos using one of the exchanges listed above.

