D. Scott Neal Inc. Has $58.78 Million Position in ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ)

D. Scott Neal Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,825,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 415,732 shares during the period. ProShares Short QQQ comprises approximately 32.8% of D. Scott Neal Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. D. Scott Neal Inc. owned about 4.09% of ProShares Short QQQ worth $58,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares Short QQQ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,723,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in ProShares Short QQQ by 581.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,590,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,414,000 after buying an additional 1,356,697 shares during the last quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares Short QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at $13,320,000. Menlo Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Short QQQ during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,551,000. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Short QQQ in the 4th quarter worth $5,813,000.

ProShares Short QQQ Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:PSQ opened at $10.77 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.86. ProShares Short QQQ has a 12 month low of $10.61 and a 12 month high of $15.63.

ProShares Short QQQ Company Profile

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

