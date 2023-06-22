D. Scott Neal Inc. Has $7.19 Million Stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

D. Scott Neal Inc. lessened its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 94,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,730 shares during the period. BJ’s Wholesale Club makes up approximately 4.0% of D. Scott Neal Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. D. Scott Neal Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of BJ’s Wholesale Club worth $7,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,614,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,297,000 after acquiring an additional 125,697 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.3% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 5,184,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,451,000 after purchasing an additional 67,057 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,445,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,581,000 after purchasing an additional 147,014 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 180.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,615,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 145.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,422,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,792,000 after buying an additional 1,436,785 shares during the period. 93.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BJ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $77.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Bank of America cut their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Friday, March 10th. DA Davidson upped their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $88.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.40.

Shares of BJ opened at $61.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.81. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.07 and a 1-year high of $80.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.49.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 53.66% and a net margin of 2.64%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, coupon books, promotions, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

