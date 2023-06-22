DataHighway Price Reaches $0.36 on Top Exchanges (DHX)

DataHighway (DHX) traded 13.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 22nd. During the last week, DataHighway has traded down 63.3% against the US dollar. One DataHighway coin can now be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00001201 BTC on popular exchanges. DataHighway has a total market cap of $11.61 million and approximately $11,332.92 worth of DataHighway was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About DataHighway

DataHighway launched on April 1st, 2021. DataHighway’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,306,545 coins. The official website for DataHighway is www.datahighway.com. DataHighway’s official Twitter account is @datahighway_dhx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DataHighway

According to CryptoCompare, “DataHighway (DHX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. DataHighway has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DataHighway is 0.40687788 USD and is down -1.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $8,601.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.datahighway.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DataHighway directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DataHighway should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DataHighway using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

