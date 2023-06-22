DEI Price Hits $0.14 on Major Exchanges (DEI)

DEI (DEI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 22nd. One DEI token can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000462 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DEI has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion and approximately $252.61 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DEI has traded down 0.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $85.52 or 0.00285709 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00011959 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DEI Profile

DEI is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao. The official website for DEI is deus.finance. DEI’s official message board is medium.com/deus-finance.

DEI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a peer to peer cryptocurrency with no ICO, no Pre-mine, and no Developer-fee per block. All the developer’s coins were fairly mined along with everyone else. Deimos is a fairly launched blockchain project, secured by a combination of five algorithms Proof of Work (PoW) consensus mechanism, focusing on fast payments for goods and services online (e-commerce integration) with nearly zero fees from anywhere in the universe.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEI using one of the exchanges listed above.

