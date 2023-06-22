Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Sets New 12-Month High at $50.87

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $50.87 and last traded at $50.45, with a volume of 1210246 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DELL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Dell Technologies from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.81.

Dell Technologies Trading Up 1.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $36.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.37.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $20.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.27 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.01% and a negative return on equity of 149.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 24th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is 56.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 22,042 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total value of $964,998.76. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $816,365.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 283,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total value of $11,375,194.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 211,608 shares in the company, valued at $8,493,945.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 22,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total transaction of $964,998.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $816,365.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 506,388 shares of company stock worth $21,455,648 in the last ninety days. 48.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Dell Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DELL. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 655.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,534,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $182,351,000 after purchasing an additional 3,934,878 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,100,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 80.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,976,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,759,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222,995 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 220.4% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,826,108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 68.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,722,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917,286 shares during the last quarter. 25.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

