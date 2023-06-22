Delta Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Delta Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,885 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Micron Technology comprises about 1.7% of Delta Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Delta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $2,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 119.9% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 420,210 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,355,000 after buying an additional 229,115 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 7.0% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 9,191 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 16.5% in the first quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 8,338 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 11.4% in the first quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 5,522 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RDA Financial Network raised its position in Micron Technology by 2.6% during the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 9,354 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. 80.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MU traded up $0.55 during trading on Thursday, hitting $66.35. 1,665,372 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,437,854. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.43 and a 52-week high of $74.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $72.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.34 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.93.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($1.16). Micron Technology had a return on equity of 3.98% and a net margin of 6.99%. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -5.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MU. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Micron Technology from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Micron Technology from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. New Street Research upped their target price on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total value of $1,262,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 175,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,054,930.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 20,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total transaction of $1,262,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 175,086 shares in the company, valued at $11,054,930.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard M. Beyer sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total value of $239,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 95,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,728,120.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,000 shares of company stock worth $2,902,320. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

