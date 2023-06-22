Delta Capital Management LLC Purchases 3,965 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Delta Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,935 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,965 shares during the period. Delta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pendal Group Ltd grew its stake in Unilever by 81.5% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 10,061,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,643,000 after acquiring an additional 4,518,649 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Unilever by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,727,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,061,000 after acquiring an additional 758,405 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Unilever by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,853,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,744,000 after acquiring an additional 144,165 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,042,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,988,000 after buying an additional 28,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,049,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,882,000 after buying an additional 43,517 shares in the last quarter. 10.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Unilever Price Performance

Shares of UL stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $51.61. 294,980 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,988,339. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $42.44 and a 12-month high of $55.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.51.

Unilever Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.4569 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Unilever from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Unilever Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Featured Stories

