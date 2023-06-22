Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) Price Target to GBX 1,050

Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TPRKY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,200 ($15.36) to GBX 1,050 ($13.44) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Travis Perkins from GBX 890 ($11.39) to GBX 1,000 ($12.80) in a report on Monday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Travis Perkins from GBX 820 ($10.49) to GBX 850 ($10.88) in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Peel Hunt downgraded Travis Perkins to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,009.17.
Travis Perkins Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:TPRKY opened at $10.21 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.34 and a 200-day moving average of $11.63. Travis Perkins has a 52-week low of $7.77 and a 52-week high of $13.23.
Travis Perkins Company Profile
Travis Perkins Plc engaged in the supply of general building materials, timber, plumbing, heating, kitchens, bathrooms and landscaping materials. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.
