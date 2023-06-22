DIAGNOS (OTCMKTS:DGNOF) Stock Price Up 1.6%

DIAGNOS Inc. (OTCMKTS:DGNOF – Get Rating) shares rose 1.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.29 and last traded at $0.29. Approximately 1,550 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 5,062 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.29.

DIAGNOS Stock Down 0.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $20.75 million, a P/E ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.25.

DIAGNOS Company Profile

DIAGNOS Inc provides software-based services primarily in Canada, the United States, Colombia, Spain, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, and Costa Rica. The company offers healthcare services through Computer Assisted Retina Analysis, a web-based software tool that assists healthcare professionals for the detection of diabetic retinopathy; and allows eye care specialist to visualize both normal retinal landmarks and pathological changes.

