Digihost Technology (OTCMKTS:HSSHF) Shares Down 4.2%

Digihost Technology Inc. (OTCMKTS:HSSHF – Get Rating)’s share price was down 4.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.55 and last traded at $1.57. Approximately 403,700 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 358,955 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.64.
Digihost Technology Stock Performance
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.57.
About Digihost Technology
Digihost Technology, Inc is a block chain technology company, which engages in crypto currency mining. It focuses on validation through mining, hosting solutions, and blockchain software solutions. The company was founded on February 18, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
