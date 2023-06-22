Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) is Landmark Financial Advisors LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Landmark Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 216,840 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,927 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF comprises about 4.2% of Landmark Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF worth $9,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 3,923 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 157.8% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 151,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,067,000 after purchasing an additional 92,855 shares in the last quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH now owns 220,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,289,000 after purchasing an additional 4,528 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,544,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $834,000.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF stock traded down $0.30 on Thursday, reaching $45.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,926. The company has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.00. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 52 week low of $38.59 and a 52 week high of $50.00.

About Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

