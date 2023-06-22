Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV) Shares Purchased by Collective Family Office LLC

Collective Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,956 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 545 shares during the quarter. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF were worth $822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 7,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Mattern Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DFSV opened at $25.14 on Thursday. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $21.56 and a 12 month high of $28.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.30.

About Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

