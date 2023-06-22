Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Sunday morning.

Separately, Tigress Financial reiterated a buy rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Friday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $103.00.

Dolby Laboratories Stock Performance

Dolby Laboratories stock opened at $83.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.51. Dolby Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $61.55 and a fifty-two week high of $88.06. The stock has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.68 and a beta of 1.00.

Dolby Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Dolby Laboratories ( NYSE:DLB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.30. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $375.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.95 million. On average, analysts predict that Dolby Laboratories will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.72%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Emily Rollins sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.70, for a total value of $84,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,322.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 30,779 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total value of $2,598,978.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,879 shares in the company, valued at $4,380,662.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Emily Rollins sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.70, for a total transaction of $84,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $469,322.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 83,177 shares of company stock worth $7,014,249. 39.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dolby Laboratories

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,257,157 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $489,435,000 after purchasing an additional 99,453 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 3.0% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,265,758 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $449,801,000 after acquiring an additional 154,954 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 577.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,365,832 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $307,966,000 after purchasing an additional 3,721,613 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,497,869 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $127,948,000 after purchasing an additional 7,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 4.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,465,511 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $125,184,000 after buying an additional 63,225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, and home entertainment devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

Further Reading

